Medical doctor (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Kimberly Rose Davis, MD Inc., APMC215 South Hickory Street
Suite 118
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions760-432-6644
Fax: 760-739-3939
Kimberly Rose Davis, MD Inc., APMC2181 Citracado Parkway
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions707-372-1758
Fax: 858-203-0869
Care schedule
Kimberly Rose Davis, MD Inc., APMC215 South Hickory Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Kimberly Rose Davis, MD Inc., APMC2181 Citracado Parkway
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kimberly Davis, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1265799878
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Kimberly Davis, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimberly Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimberly Davis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.