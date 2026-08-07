Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Wellhaven Medical Clinic
5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Suite 444-Bldg 3
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-698-0606
Fax: 619-698-0609
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kourosh Khamooshian, MD
Education
NPI
1659523975
Insurance plans accepted
Kourosh Khamooshian, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kourosh Khamooshian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kourosh Khamooshian, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.