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Kourosh Khamooshian, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Wellhaven Medical Clinic

619-698-0606
Fax: 619-698-0609

5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Suite 444-Bldg 3
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Wellhaven Medical Clinic

    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Suite 444-Bldg 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-698-0606
    Fax: 619-698-0609

Care schedule

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About Kourosh Khamooshian, MD

Age: 54
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: Persian, English, Arabic, Farsi

Education

Kern Medical Center: Residency
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences School of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1659523975

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kourosh Khamooshian, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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