About Krauz Ganadjian, MD
Working in conjunction with each individual and discussing the options along the way, I strive to provide effective psychiatric treatments including medications, phychotherapies, and a combination of both if needed. 10/13/10 "I strive to provide excellent care while working together with patients to choose the best possible treatment options.that may include medications,psychotherapy or a combination of both.
Age:47
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Portuguese
Education
Universidade De Sao Paulo:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
NPI
1043372394
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Krauz Ganadjian, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Krauz Ganadjian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
