Working in conjunction with each individual and discussing the options along the way, I strive to provide effective psychiatric treatments including medications, phychotherapies, and a combination of both if needed. 10/13/10 "I strive to provide excellent care while working together with patients to choose the best possible treatment options.that may include medications,psychotherapy or a combination of both.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Portuguese

Education Universidade De Sao Paulo : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



