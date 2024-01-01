Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
(over age 18 only)
La Mesa Pediatrics8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Kristen Empie, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2024
Gender:Female
Education
University of Washington:Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD):Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1093343105
Insurance plans accepted
Kristen Empie, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen Empie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare.