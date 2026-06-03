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About Kristen R. Larrea, NP, PHN
I became a nurse practitioner because I genuinely enjoy taking care of people and building meaningful connections with my patients. I'm passionate about helping others feel supported, understood and confident about their health. My approach at the high-risk breast clinic focuses on proactive, personalized prevention and early detection. I partner with patients to understand their individual risk through family history, genetics and lifestyle, and provide clear, evidence-based guidance in a supportive, compassionate environment. By combining modern medicine with a whole-person approach, my goal is to empower patients to reduce risk, detect concerns early and feel confident in their long-term health plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my husband and kids, whether we're at home or out together. I love being in or near the ocean, staying active, and I've recently started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Education
NPI
1720451644
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristen R. Larrea, NP, PHN? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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