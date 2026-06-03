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Kristen R. Larrea, NP, PHN

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Hematology/oncology

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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About Kristen R. Larrea, NP, PHN

I became a nurse practitioner because I genuinely enjoy taking care of people and building meaningful connections with my patients. I'm passionate about helping others feel supported, understood and confident about their health. My approach at the high-risk breast clinic focuses on proactive, personalized prevention and early detection. I partner with patients to understand their individual risk through family history, genetics and lifestyle, and provide clear, evidence-based guidance in a supportive, compassionate environment. By combining modern medicine with a whole-person approach, my goal is to empower patients to reduce risk, detect concerns early and feel confident in their long-term health plan. Outside of work, I enjoy spending quality time with my husband and kids, whether we're at home or out together. I love being in or near the ocean, staying active, and I've recently started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Age: 43
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Loma Linda University: Graduate School

NPI

1720451644

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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