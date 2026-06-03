Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Carlsbad
6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011-1113
Get directions
760-585-2662
Fax: 760-585-2663
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
About Kristin M. Engorn, MD
I fell in love with the field of obstetrics and gynecology in medical school. I love working with the female patient population, the continuity of care, and the variety of conditions the field provides. I love being an obstetrician and gynecologist and I find tremendous satisfaction in taking care of women and building long-standing relationships with patients from their very first visit, to the birth of their children, to guiding them through perimenopause/menopause, and every step in between. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach, hiking, playing tennis and spending time with my husband, our son and our golden-mix pup.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Lab on premises
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Ultrasound in office
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184923336
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin M. Engorn, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin M. Engorn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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