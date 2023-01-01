About Kristin Engorn, MD

I fell in love with the field of obstetrics and gynecology in medical school. I love working with the female patient population, the continuity of care, and the variety of conditions the field provides. I love being an obstetrician and gynecologist and I find tremendous satisfaction in taking care of women and building long-standing relationships with patients from their very first visit, to the birth of their children, to guiding them through peri-menopause/menopause, and every step in between. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach, hiking, playing tennis and spending time with my husband, our son and our golden-mix pup.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Maryland : Residency

Virginia Commonwealth University : Medical School

University of Maryland : Internship



NPI 1184923336