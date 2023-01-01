Kristin Engorn, MD
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Kristin Engorn, MD
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.7695 Cardinal Ct
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
About Kristin Engorn, MD
I fell in love with the field of obstetrics and gynecology in medical school. I love working with the female patient population, the continuity of care, and the variety of conditions the field provides. I love being an obstetrician and gynecologist and I find tremendous satisfaction in taking care of women and building long-standing relationships with patients from their very first visit, to the birth of their children, to guiding them through peri-menopause/menopause, and every step in between. In my spare time, I enjoy going to the beach, hiking, playing tennis and spending time with my husband, our son and our golden-mix pup.
Age:42
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Maryland:Residency
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
University of Maryland:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Birth control shot
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1184923336
Special recognitions
