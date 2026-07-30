About Kristin A. Jones, DO

I was drawn to practice medicine for the opportunity to share my love of science and medicine in a way that positively impacts people's lives. I value the ability to build long-term relationships with my patients as they navigate their health care journey. It is rewarding to make a difference while still learning and growing every day from patient interactions. My philosophy is to provide care and support to women so they feel heard and empowered at every stage. I am supportive of shared decision-making and providing comprehensive information so patients can make informed decisions. I believe in creating long-term, mutually respected relationships with my patients. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. We are an active, adventurous family and love running, hiking, biking and traveling.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female



Education Midwestern University : Medical School

St. Joseph's Hospital : Residency



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