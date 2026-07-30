Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 858-521-2031
Care schedule
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Kristin A. Jones, DO
I was drawn to practice medicine for the opportunity to share my love of science and medicine in a way that positively impacts people's lives. I value the ability to build long-term relationships with my patients as they navigate their health care journey. It is rewarding to make a difference while still learning and growing every day from patient interactions. My philosophy is to provide care and support to women so they feel heard and empowered at every stage. I am supportive of shared decision-making and providing comprehensive information so patients can make informed decisions. I believe in creating long-term, mutually respected relationships with my patients. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. We are an active, adventurous family and love running, hiking, biking and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Emergency contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Osteoporosis
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497065080
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin A. Jones, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
130 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
1.0
Giggled when I asked her serious questions about my health. Avoided giving answers to basic health questions.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
I adore Dr. Jones! She listened to me, answered all my questions, and is very caring.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
I came to Dr Jones on a referral.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Jones was wonderful, she was present during the visit. Took the time to listen, educate and make a plan. Very knowledgeable compassionate doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin A. Jones, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.