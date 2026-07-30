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Kristin A. Jones, DO

4.6

130 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 858-521-2031

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo OBGYN

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 858-521-2031

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Kristin A. Jones, DO

I was drawn to practice medicine for the opportunity to share my love of science and medicine in a way that positively impacts people's lives. I value the ability to build long-term relationships with my patients as they navigate their health care journey. It is rewarding to make a difference while still learning and growing every day from patient interactions. My philosophy is to provide care and support to women so they feel heard and empowered at every stage. I am supportive of shared decision-making and providing comprehensive information so patients can make informed decisions. I believe in creating long-term, mutually respected relationships with my patients. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my husband and kids. We are an active, adventurous family and love running, hiking, biking and traveling.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Midwestern University: Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497065080

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kristin A. Jones, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

130 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

1.0

Giggled when I asked her serious questions about my health. Avoided giving answers to basic health questions.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

I adore Dr. Jones! She listened to me, answered all my questions, and is very caring.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

I came to Dr Jones on a referral.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Jones was wonderful, she was present during the visit. Took the time to listen, educate and make a plan. Very knowledgeable compassionate doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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