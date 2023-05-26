Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kristin Jones, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Midwestern University:Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital:Residency
NPI
1497065080
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Kristin Jones, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jones is super caring and excellent. I would highly recommend her to anyone! She is responsive and great at her job. Excellent experience!!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I was so anxious about the procedure and overall reason of needing it done. The doctor was so understanding and made me feel much better throughout the entire process. I have had such positive experiences will all my providers/staff I've seen at this office.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jones is great!
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Great listener with compassion and care
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Jones, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
