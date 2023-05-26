Provider Image

Kristin Jones, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    858-499-2702

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Kristin Jones, MD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Midwestern University:
 Medical School
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1497065080
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Kristin Jones, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.6
61 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jones is super caring and excellent. I would highly recommend her to anyone! She is responsive and great at her job. Excellent experience!!
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
I was so anxious about the procedure and overall reason of needing it done. The doctor was so understanding and made me feel much better throughout the entire process. I have had such positive experiences will all my providers/staff I've seen at this office.
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jones is great!
Verified Patient
May 5, 2023
5.0
Great listener with compassion and care
