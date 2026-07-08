Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Optometry
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
About Krystal Vanichsarn, OD
Education
NPI
1962886283
Insurance plans accepted
Krystal Vanichsarn, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
410 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Professional, kind and showed caring to patients needs
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
As with previous visits, Dr. V. was excellent in terms of knowledge, compassion, and professionalism.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
2.8
She was efficient and Informative but I felt rushed and did not feel like she was listening to my actual questions but rather going through her usual spiel. After dilating my eyes, she took a while to come back and when she did she already had gloves on before entering the room which made me a little uneasy as I wasn't sure if they were already used on another patient.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Good care and clarification of what is related to your ailment
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Krystal Vanichsarn, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.