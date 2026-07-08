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Krystal Vanichsarn, OD

4.9

410 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Optometry

619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Optometry

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1560
    Fax: 619-446-1692

About Krystal Vanichsarn, OD

Age: 37
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Graduate School

NPI

1962886283

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Krystal Vanichsarn, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

410 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Professional, kind and showed caring to patients needs

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

As with previous visits, Dr. V. was excellent in terms of knowledge, compassion, and professionalism.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

2.8

She was efficient and Informative but I felt rushed and did not feel like she was listening to my actual questions but rather going through her usual spiel. After dilating my eyes, she took a while to come back and when she did she already had gloves on before entering the room which made me a little uneasy as I wasn't sure if they were already used on another patient.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Good care and clarification of what is related to your ailment

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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