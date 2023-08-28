Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Retina Associates
1452 S La Brucherie Rd
Suite A
El Centro, CA 92243
Get directions
California Retina Associates
27315 Jefferson Avenue
Temecula, CA 92590
Get directions
California Retina Associates
1118 West Valley Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Care schedule
California Retina Associates
1452 S La Brucherie Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
California Retina Associates
27315 Jefferson Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
California Retina Associates
1118 West Valley Parkway
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kyle M. Green, MD
Education
NPI
1013479427
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Kyle M. Green, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kyle M. Green, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kyle M. Green, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.