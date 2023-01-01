Provider Image

Lac Vu, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Ho Vu Women's HealthCare
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-286-5858

About Lac Vu, MD

Age:
 57
In practice since:
 1996
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of Nebraska:
 Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:
 Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1497828255

Lac Vu, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.

