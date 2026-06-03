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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ho Vu Women's HealthCare
5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120
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About Lac T. Vu, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497828255
Insurance plans accepted
Lac T. Vu, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lac T. Vu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lac T. Vu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.