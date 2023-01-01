Location and phone
Ho Vu Women's HealthCare5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
About Lac Vu, MD
Age:57
In practice since:1996
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of Nebraska:Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colposcopy
- Cryosurgery
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1497828255
Insurance plans accepted
Lac Vu, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lac Vu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
