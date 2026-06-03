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Lac T. Vu, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Ho Vu Women's HealthCare

619-286-5858

5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92120

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Location and phone

  1. Ho Vu Women's HealthCare

    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 205
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-286-5858

About Lac T. Vu, MD

Age: 60
In practice since: 1996
Gender: Male
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of Nebraska: Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1497828255

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lac T. Vu, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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