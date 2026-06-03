Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Plastic Surgery
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Laci N. Helmhout, PA
The Sharp Experience is not only exceptional medical care, it is keeping patients informed and creating a positive experience.
Education
NPI
1417372350
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laci N. Helmhout, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laci N. Helmhout, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.