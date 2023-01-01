Provider Image

Lagina Scott, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    292 Euclid Ave
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92114
    619-662-4100

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Lagina Scott, MD

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Family Health Centers of San Diego:
 Residency
Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science:
 Medical School
Family Health Centers of San Diego:
 Internship
NPI
1558897009

Lagina Scott, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

