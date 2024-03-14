Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Colon and rectal surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
United Medical Doctors
4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
858-207-3117
Fax: 858-240-4029
United Medical Doctors
35100 Makena Avenue
Suite 102
Murrieta, CA 92563
Get directions
951-574-6626
Fax: 760-683-0472
Care schedule
United Medical Doctors
4150 Regents Park Row
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
United Medical Doctors
35100 Makena Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Laura DeCesare, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1700327921
Insurance plans accepted
Laura DeCesare, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura DeCesare, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura DeCesare, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.