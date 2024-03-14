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Laura DeCesare, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Colon and rectal surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

United Medical Doctors

858-207-3117
Fax: 858-240-4029

4150 Regents Park Row
Suite 345
La Jolla, CA 92037

United Medical Doctors

951-574-6626
Fax: 760-683-0472

35100 Makena Avenue
Suite 102
Murrieta, CA 92563

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    4150 Regents Park Row
    Suite 345
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-207-3117
    Fax: 858-240-4029

  2. United Medical Doctors

    35100 Makena Avenue
    Suite 102
    Murrieta, CA 92563
    Get directions

    951-574-6626
    Fax: 760-683-0472

Care schedule

United Medical Doctors

4150 Regents Park Row

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United Medical Doctors

35100 Makena Avenue

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About Laura DeCesare, MD

Gender: Female

Education

Ohio State University: Fellowship
Rush University Medical Center: Residency
Tulane University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1700327921

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Laura DeCesare, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.