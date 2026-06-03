Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
FocusHealth Point Loma
2790 Truxtun Road
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92106-6135
Get directions
619-610-9790
Fax: 619-243-3200
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD
Education
NPI
1174729255
Insurance plans accepted
Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
104 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 3, 2026
4.8
Good
Verified Patient
February 24, 2026
5.0
Jennifer [NP] called the same day to report my x-ray results.
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
I am Very happy with my experience
Verified Patient
January 29, 2026
5.0
Jennifer Obana [NP] spent a lot of time with me and I appreciated how well she explained things to me. She was very kind and patient.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.