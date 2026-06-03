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Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD

4.8

104 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

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FocusHealth Point Loma

619-610-9790
Fax: 619-243-3200

2790 Truxtun Road
Ste 100
San Diego, CA 92106-6135

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth Point Loma

    2790 Truxtun Road
    Ste 100
    San Diego, CA 92106-6135
    Get directions

    619-610-9790
    Fax: 619-243-3200

Care schedule

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About Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD

Age: 48
Gender: Female

Education

University of Hawaii: Medical School
University of Hawaii: Internship
University of Hawaii: Residency

NPI

1174729255

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Laura M. Williams Wayne, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

104 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 3, 2026

4.8

Good

Verified Patient

February 24, 2026

5.0

Jennifer [NP] called the same day to report my x-ray results.

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

I am Very happy with my experience

Verified Patient

January 29, 2026

5.0

Jennifer Obana [NP] spent a lot of time with me and I appreciated how well she explained things to me. She was very kind and patient.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.