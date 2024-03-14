Provider Image

Lauren Hanley, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
OBGYN (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Family Health Centers of San Diego
    1809 National Ave
    San Diego, CA 92113
    Get directions
    619-515-2300

About Lauren Hanley, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Brown University (Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island:
 Residency
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053392035

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lauren Hanley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.