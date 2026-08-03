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Lauren M. Hennein, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

Pediatric ophthalmology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Rady Children's Hospital

858-309-7702

3020 Childrens Way
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Rady Children's Hospital

    3020 Childrens Way
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-309-7702

About Lauren M. Hennein, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Residency
Boston Children's Hospital: Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1699216010

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lauren M. Hennein, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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