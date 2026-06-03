I am proud to be from San Diego. I provide a broad range of family medical care. My special interests include pediatrics, women’s health, and the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses. I am fluent in Spanish. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, renovating/decorating, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.