Laurie Townsend, MD, MBA
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Laurie Townsend, MD, MBA
Age:55
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
University of Minnesota:Residency
American University of the Caribbean:Medical School
NPI
1053754333
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Laurie Townsend, MD, MBA, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laurie Townsend, MD, MBA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
