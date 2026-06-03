Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Laurie Townsend, MD
I am proud to be from San Diego. I provide a broad range of family medical care. My special interests include pediatrics, women’s health, and the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses. I am fluent in Spanish. Outside of work, I enjoy gardening, renovating/decorating, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
Education
NPI
1053754333
Insurance plans accepted
Laurie Townsend, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laurie Townsend, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laurie Townsend, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.