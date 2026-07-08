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Lee R. Katzman, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Alvarado Eye Associates

619-460-3711

7877 Parkway Dr
Suite 100
La Mesa, CA 91942

Alvarado Eye Associates

619-437-4406

801 Orange Ave
Suite 204
Coronado, CA 92118

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Alvarado Eye Associates

    7877 Parkway Dr
    Suite 100
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-460-3711

  2. Alvarado Eye Associates

    801 Orange Ave
    Suite 204
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-437-4406

Care schedule

Alvarado Eye Associates

7877 Parkway Dr

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Alvarado Eye Associates

801 Orange Ave

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About Lee R. Katzman, MD

Age: 42

Education

University of Maryland: Residency
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital: Internship
Rosalind Franklin University: Medical School
University of Southern California Roski Eye Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1912297284

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lee R. Katzman, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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