Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Alvarado Eye Associates
7877 Parkway Dr
Suite 100
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Alvarado Eye Associates
801 Orange Ave
Suite 204
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
Care schedule
Alvarado Eye Associates
7877 Parkway Dr
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Alvarado Eye Associates
801 Orange Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Saturday
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About Lee R. Katzman, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1912297284
Insurance plans accepted
Lee R. Katzman, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lee R. Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lee R. Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.