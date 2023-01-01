Provider Image

Lee Katzman, MD

Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 801 Orange Ave
    Suite 204
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-437-4406
  2. Alvarado Eye Associates
    7877 Parkway Dr
    Suite 100
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-460-3711

801 Orange Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday
Alvarado Eye Associates
7877 Parkway Dr
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Lee Katzman, MD

Age:
 39
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Maryland:
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Fellowship
Chicago Medical School:
 Medical School
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1912297284

Insurance plans accepted

Lee Katzman, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare.