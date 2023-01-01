Lee Katzman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 801 Orange Ave
Suite 204
Coronado, CA 92118
Alvarado Eye Associates
7877 Parkway Dr
Suite 100
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
801 Orange Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
Alvarado Eye Associates
7877 Parkway Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Lee Katzman, MD
Age:39
Languages:English
Education
University of Maryland:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1912297284
Insurance plans accepted
Lee Katzman, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lee Katzman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
