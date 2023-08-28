Provider Image

Leticia Juarez, DPM

Podiatrist (DPM)

Orthopedic surgery

Podiatry

(board certified)

Family Health Centers of San Diego

619-515-2300

823 Gateway Center Way
San Diego, CA 92102

Location and phone

About Leticia Juarez, DPM

Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

Samuel Merritt University: Medical School
University of Texas Health Science Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1508393778

Special recognitions

