Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lina Amini, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2016
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
University of North Carolina Hospitals:Residency
Duke Eye Center:Fellowship
York Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063625374
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lina Amini, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
347 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Amini was very understanding and listened to my concerns. She provided literature to help me understand my eye problem
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
4.8
Dr. Amina is very good during appointment and listens and include in decisions. It is just the wait time from being roomed to the time that Dr. Amina gets into room. It would be nice for the staff to pop into the room to update on eta for Dr to be in room
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr is excellent, she takes time to listen and explains things
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Felt at ease with doctor, clearly explain the procedures.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Lina Amini, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lina Amini, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
