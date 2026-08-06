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Lina Amini, MD

4.9

332 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415

3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1560
    Fax: 619-446-1692

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Floor 4
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-5400
    Fax: 858-939-5415

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology

1400 E. Palomar St.

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Lina Amini, MD

Age: 49
In practice since: 2016
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
University of North Carolina Hospitals: Residency
Duke Eye Center: Fellowship
York Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1063625374

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lina Amini, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

332 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. Amini is so thorough, caring, and professional. I trust her completely with my eye health.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

Results from follow-up were less than what was expected. We are working on what was suggested.

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE VERY ATTENTIVE THE DOCTOR

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr informed me thtoughly the procedure to be performed Very Good Dr

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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