Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Ophthalmology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Sharp Rees-Stealy Surgical Eye Consultants Ophthalmology
3075 Health Center Drive
Floor 4
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-5400
Fax: 858-939-5415
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Ophthalmology
1400 E. Palomar St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Lina Amini, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063625374
Insurance plans accepted
Lina Amini, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
332 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. Amini is so thorough, caring, and professional. I trust her completely with my eye health.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
Results from follow-up were less than what was expected. We are working on what was suggested.
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
VERY GOOD EXPERIENCE VERY ATTENTIVE THE DOCTOR
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr informed me thtoughly the procedure to be performed Very Good Dr
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lina Amini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.