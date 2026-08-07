Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
860 Jamacha Rd
Suite 107
El Cajon, CA 92019
Get directions
About Linda Y. Rouel, MD
Education
NPI
1326128950
Insurance plans accepted
Linda Y. Rouel, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Linda Y. Rouel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Linda Y. Rouel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.