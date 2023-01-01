Provider Image

Linda Rouel, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 860 Jamacha Rd
    Suite 107
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    Get directions
    619-456-9920

About Linda Rouel, MD

Age:
 39
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Arabic, English
Education
Mercy Catholic Medical Center:
 Internship
University of Florida:
 Residency
University of Basrah:
 Medical School
NPI
1326128950

Insurance plans accepted

Linda Rouel, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Linda Rouel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.