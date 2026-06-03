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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gynecology
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gynecology
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Family Health Centers of San Diego
1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
Get directions
619-515-2300
Fax: 619-234-2447
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1649208711
Lisa S. Lipschitz, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa S. Lipschitz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa S. Lipschitz, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lisa S. Lipschitz, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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