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Lisa M. Considine, DO

4.8

42 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Lisa Considine, DO, Inc.

619-537-6910
Fax: 619-537-6905

230 Prospect Place
Suite 350
Coronado, CA 92118-1995

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Lisa Considine, DO, Inc.

    230 Prospect Place
    Suite 350
    Coronado, CA 92118-1995
    Get directions

    619-537-6910
    Fax: 619-537-6905

About Lisa M. Considine, DO

Age: 34
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female

Education

Kaiser Permanente - California: Residency
Midwestern University: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente - California: Internship

NPI

1700380441

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa M. Considine, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

42 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 2, 2026

5.0

"AWESOME" no complaints

Verified Patient

February 19, 2026

5.0

All services were thorough and professional.NO complaints

Verified Patient

January 23, 2026

5.0

Very knowledgeable, patient, and kind.

Verified Patient

October 23, 2025

5.0

My experience in Dr. Lisa Constantine's office as always been very good.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.