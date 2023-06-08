Lisa Marie Considine, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Lisa Marie Considine, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Crown Island Family Practice230 Prospect Pl
Suite 350
Coronado, CA 92118
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lisa Marie Considine, DO
Age:31
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Kaiser Permanente - California:Residency
Midwestern University:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente - California:Internship
NPI
1700380441
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa Marie Considine, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
53 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
4.8
She is very attentive and is well informed about my issues.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lisa Considine is caring, professional, knowledgeable & knows who to refer me to for any needed follow up special treatment.
Verified PatientApril 6, 2023
5.0
I changed PCP's for my daughter & I and couldn't be more happy. The care we are receiving from the entire _____ Island Family Practice is exceptional! The Sharp experience at its finest!
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lisa is a winner. I am so glad I found her. She listened to the issues, started me on meds that are doing their jobs, and made me feel welcome in her practice.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Marie Considine, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Marie Considine, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lisa Marie Considine, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa Marie Considine, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.