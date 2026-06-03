Lisa M. Considine, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Lisa M. Considine, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Lisa Considine, DO, Inc.
230 Prospect Place
Suite 350
Coronado, CA 92118-1995
Get directions
619-537-6910
Fax: 619-537-6905
About Lisa M. Considine, DO
Education
NPI
1700380441
Insurance plans accepted
Lisa M. Considine, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
42 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
"AWESOME" no complaints
Verified Patient
February 19, 2026
5.0
All services were thorough and professional.NO complaints
Verified Patient
January 23, 2026
5.0
Very knowledgeable, patient, and kind.
Verified Patient
October 23, 2025
5.0
My experience in Dr. Lisa Constantine's office as always been very good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa M. Considine, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.