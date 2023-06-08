Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient June 8, 2023 4.8 She is very attentive and is well informed about my issues.

Verified Patient May 12, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Lisa Considine is caring, professional, knowledgeable & knows who to refer me to for any needed follow up special treatment.

Verified Patient April 6, 2023 5.0 I changed PCP's for my daughter & I and couldn't be more happy. The care we are receiving from the entire _____ Island Family Practice is exceptional! The Sharp experience at its finest!