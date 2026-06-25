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Lisa J. Strahm, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Endocrinology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Pacific Endocrinology

619-432-1033
Fax: 619-310-5426

1855 1st Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Pacific Endocrinology

    1855 1st Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-432-1033
    Fax: 619-310-5426

Care schedule

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About Lisa J. Strahm, MD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: French, German, Spanish

Education

St. Mary Medical Center: Residency
University of Berne: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
St. Mary Medical Center: Internship

NPI

1952708075

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lisa J. Strahm, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.