Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-461-3880
Fax: 619-461-3895
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Luan K. Do, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538156245
Insurance plans accepted
Luan K. Do, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan K. Do, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan K. Do, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.