Luan Do, MD

Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 505
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-461-3880

About Luan Do, MD

Age:
 57
In practice since:
 2001
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Fellowship
VA Long Beach Healthcare System:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Dialysis
NPI
1538156245

