Luan Do, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Luan Do, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Luan Do, MD
Age:57
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Vietnamese
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
VA Long Beach Healthcare System:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538156245
Insurance plans accepted
Luan Do, MD, accepts 57 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luan Do, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan Do, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luan Do, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan Do, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.