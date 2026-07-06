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Luan K. Do, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Balboa Nephrology Group

619-461-3880
Fax: 619-461-3895

8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 505
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-461-3880
    Fax: 619-461-3895

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Luan K. Do, MD

Age: 60
In practice since: 2001
Gender: Male
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Internship
University of California, Irvine: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
VA Long Beach Healthcare System: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538156245

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Luan K. Do, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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