Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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About Luan H. Pham, DPM
I wanted to become a podiatric physician to get my patients back on their feet, as this is the best way to keep them healthy, active and, in some ways, support stress relief in their life. My patient care approach is to work with each patient and create a treatment plan specific to their needs, based on their medical, social and cultural background. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and exploring the food scene around San Diego.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy/Arthroplasty - Ankle
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Nail removal
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1780751545
Insurance plans accepted
Luan H. Pham, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
379 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
This has been the best treatment with a podiatrist I have experienced
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
1.6
Dr was rushed, was literally walking out the door while I was trying to ask questions. My appointment lasted 3 minutes tops, despite being on time and at a non-busy time in the office. He didn't provide explanations, I had to ask for clarification or other treatment options. He doesn't seem to care.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Pham was great! His analysis of my issue and explanation made it better to understand what my problem is and how to work with it. He also made it very clear that he is always available for me!! And will respond promptly to any message.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr.Pham is easy to talk to and I completely trust him.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan H. Pham, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan H. Pham, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.