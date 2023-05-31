Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Luan Pham, DPM
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Saint Mary's Medical Center:Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Samuel Merritt Hospital:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
1780751545
Luan Pham, DPM, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
4.7
360 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Doctor Pham is a very through, profession, caring doctor. He explained everything to me and I feel that I am getting very good care.
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pham is a wonderful doctor and knowledgeable.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I think Dr. Pham is great! Friendly and quick!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Phan is amazing. Like his non rush approach
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Luan Pham, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luan Pham, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
