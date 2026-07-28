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Luan H. Pham, DPM

4.7

379 ratings

Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-6930

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 1
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

858-521-2340
Fax: 858-521-2200

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Podiatry

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 1
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-6930

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2340
    Fax: 858-521-2200

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Podiatry

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

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About Luan H. Pham, DPM

I wanted to become a podiatric physician to get my patients back on their feet, as this is the best way to keep them healthy, active and, in some ways, support stress relief in their life. My patient care approach is to work with each patient and create a treatment plan specific to their needs, based on their medical, social and cultural background. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and exploring the food scene around San Diego.

Gender: Male
Languages: Vietnamese

Education

Saint Mary's Medical Center: Residency
California College Of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Samuel Merritt Hospital: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1780751545

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Luan H. Pham, DPM, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

379 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

This has been the best treatment with a podiatrist I have experienced

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

1.6

Dr was rushed, was literally walking out the door while I was trying to ask questions. My appointment lasted 3 minutes tops, despite being on time and at a non-busy time in the office. He didn't provide explanations, I had to ask for clarification or other treatment options. He doesn't seem to care.

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Pham was great! His analysis of my issue and explanation made it better to understand what my problem is and how to work with it. He also made it very clear that he is always available for me!! And will respond promptly to any message.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr.Pham is easy to talk to and I completely trust him.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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