About Luan H. Pham, DPM

I wanted to become a podiatric physician to get my patients back on their feet, as this is the best way to keep them healthy, active and, in some ways, support stress relief in their life. My patient care approach is to work with each patient and create a treatment plan specific to their needs, based on their medical, social and cultural background. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling and exploring the food scene around San Diego.

Gender: Male

Languages: Vietnamese

Education Saint Mary's Medical Center : Residency

California College Of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

Samuel Merritt Hospital : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.