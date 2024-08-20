Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Cardiothoracic surgery
Cardiovascular disease
(board certified)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Luay Sarsam, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1558744953
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luay Sarsam, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luay Sarsam, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.