Lucy Miller, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Lucy Miller, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Lucy Miller, MD
My mission is to provide advanced and state-of-the-art care with a personal and friendly touch.
Age:65
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil):Medical School
Highland General Hospital:Residency
University Wladimir de Arruda:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
- Post-transplant care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467458620
Insurance plans accepted
Lucy Miller, MD, accepts 53 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lucy Miller, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lucy Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lucy Miller, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lucy Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.