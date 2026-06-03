A winding road to a healthier heart
Jeff Naemi lost his eye, pancreas, kidneys and parts of his leg and heart, but not his optimism.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Balboa Nephrology Group
8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942
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My mission is to provide advanced and state-of-the-art care with a personal and friendly touch.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1467458620
Lucy M. Miller, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lucy M. Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lucy M. Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Lucy M. Miller, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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