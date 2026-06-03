Provider Image

Lucy M. Miller, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-461-3880

8851 Center Dr
Suite 505
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8851 Center Dr
    Suite 505
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-461-3880

About Lucy M. Miller, MD

My mission is to provide advanced and state-of-the-art care with a personal and friendly touch.

Age: 68
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Female
Languages: Portuguese, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil): Medical School
Highland General Hospital: Residency
University Wladimir de Arruda: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis
  • Nursing home visits
  • Post-transplant care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1467458620

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lucy M. Miller, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lucy M. Miller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Lucy M. Miller, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.