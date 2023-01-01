About Lucy Miller, MD

My mission is to provide advanced and state-of-the-art care with a personal and friendly touch.

Age: 65

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Japanese , Spanish , Portuguese

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Facultad de Ciencias Medicas (Brazil) : Medical School

Highland General Hospital : Residency

University Wladimir de Arruda : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

Post-transplant care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.