Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular
765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
Get directions
619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Wound Healing Center
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Level A
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4160
Fax: 619-740-4380
Vascular Associates of San Diego
8860 Center Drive
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
Get directions
619-460-6200
Fax: 619-460-6262
Care schedule
Vascular Associates of San Diego
8860 Center Drive
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972821411
Insurance plans accepted
Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.