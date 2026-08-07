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Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Vascular surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular

619-502-3180
Fax: 619-502-4051

765 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Wound Healing Center

619-740-4160
Fax: 619-740-4380

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Level A
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Vascular Associates of San Diego

619-460-6200
Fax: 619-460-6262

8860 Center Drive
Suite 450
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Chula Vista Care Clinic - Vascular

    765 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6600
    Get directions

    619-502-3180
    Fax: 619-502-4051

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Wound Healing Center

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Level A
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-4160
    Fax: 619-740-4380

  3. Vascular Associates of San Diego

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 450
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    Get directions

    619-460-6200
    Fax: 619-460-6262

Care schedule

Vascular Associates of San Diego

8860 Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD

Age: 42
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Johns Hopkins University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester): Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1972821411

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Luis C. Cajas-Monson, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.