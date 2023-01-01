Luis Ortega, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center4004 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About Luis Ortega, MD
Age:31
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Hennipin County Medical School:Residency
University of Minnesota, Duluth:Medical School
Hennipin County Medical School:Internship
NPI
1558924936
Insurance plans accepted
Luis Ortega, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
