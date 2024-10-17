Provider Image

Luke Barnard, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Acuity Eye Group

    5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Bldg 3, Suite 551
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-465-2020
    Fax: 619-387-4951

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Luke Barnard, MD

Age:

 33

Gender:

 Male

Education

Yale-New Haven Hospital:

 Residency

Yale-New Haven Hospital:

 Fellowship

University of Kansas:

 Medical School

Yale-New Haven Hospital:

 Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1710543111

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Luke Barnard, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.