Provider Image

Lwbba Chait Llamas, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    4050 Beyer Blvd
    San Ysidro, CA 92173
    Get directions
    619-662-4100

About Lwbba Chait Llamas, MD

Gender:
 Female
Education
Centro de Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco:
 Medical School
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1134567530
Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lwbba Chait Llamas, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.