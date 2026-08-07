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Madison Ravine, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Podiatry

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sports Arena Podiatry Group

619-225-9601

3405 Kenyon St
Suite 502
San Diego, CA 92110

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sports Arena Podiatry Group

    3405 Kenyon St
    Suite 502
    San Diego, CA 92110
    Get directions

    619-225-9601

Care schedule

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About Madison Ravine, DPM

Age: 32
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

Samuel Merrit University - California School of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Cambridge Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1679102800

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Madison Ravine, DPM, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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