Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
Medical Group
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sports Arena Podiatry Group
3405 Kenyon St
Suite 502
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Madison Ravine, DPM
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1679102800
Insurance plans accepted
Madison Ravine, DPM, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Madison Ravine, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Madison Ravine, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.