Magdalena Lenartowicz, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Gil Family Medicine

619-479-0822
Fax: 619-479-9106

655 Euclid Avenue
Suite 405
National City, CA 91950

About Magdalena Lenartowicz, MD

Age: 48

Education

University of Saskatchewan: Medical School
University of Saskatchewan: Residency
University of Colorado: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Fellowship

NPI

1861875601

