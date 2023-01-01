Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD
No ratings available
Location and phone
- 3633 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
About Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD
Age:91
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Westmoreland Hospital:Internship
University of Teheran (Iran):Medical School
University of Pittsburgh:Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Lupus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1134109390
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.