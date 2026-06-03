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Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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3633 Camino Del Rio S

619-287-9730

3633 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92108

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Location and phone

  1. 3633 Camino Del Rio S
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-287-9730

About Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD

Age: 94
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Spanish

Education

Westmoreland Hospital: Internship
University of Teheran (Iran): Medical School
University of Pittsburgh: Fellowship
Cleveland Clinic: Fellowship

Areas of focus

  • Lupus

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NPI

1134109390

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