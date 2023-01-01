About Mansour Mofidi, DO

To provide the most comprehensive and preventive health care - one patient at a time.

Age: 57

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Persian , Spanish

Education Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School

University of Southern California : Internship

University of Southern California : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Asthma

Back evaluation and treatment

Geriatrics

Headache

Hemorrhoids

Preventive medicine

