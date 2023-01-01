Mansour Mofidi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine
Insurance
About Mansour Mofidi, DO
To provide the most comprehensive and preventive health care - one patient at a time.
Age:57
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Persian, Spanish
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1164598843
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mansour Mofidi, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mansour Mofidi, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
