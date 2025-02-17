Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions619-299-2350
Fax: 619-297-8379
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Maple Fung, MD
Age:50
Gender:Female
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
NPI
1316901101
Insurance plans accepted
Maple Fung, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maple Fung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maple Fung, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.