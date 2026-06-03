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Marc Hare, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hyperbaric medicine and wound care

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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South Bay Wound Care

619-567-0499
Fax: 619-467-2323

1111 Broadway
Suite 305
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Wound Care

    1111 Broadway
    Suite 305
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-567-0499
    Fax: 619-467-2323

Care schedule

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About Marc Hare, MD

Age: 57
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Newton - Wellesley Hospital: Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
Mount Sinai School of Medicine: Residency
Tufts University: Medical School

NPI

1467482877

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marc Hare, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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