Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
South Bay Wound Care
1111 Broadway
Suite 305
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-567-0499
Fax: 619-467-2323
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Marc Hare, MD
Education
NPI
1467482877
Insurance plans accepted
Marc Hare, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Hare, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Hare, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.