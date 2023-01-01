Provider Image

Marc Hare, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Hyperbaric medicine and wound care (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Wound Care
    1111 Broadway
    Suite 305
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-567-0499
    Fax: 619-467-2323

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Marc Hare, MD

Age:
 54
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Newton - Wellesley Hospital:
 Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Fellowship
Mount Sinai School of Medicine:
 Residency
Tufts University:
 Medical School
NPI
1467482877

Insurance plans accepted

Marc Hare, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marc Hare, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.