Marc Holden, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Urology (board certified)

  1. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC
    4060 Fourth Avenue
    Suite 310
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-297-4707
  2. Genesis Healthcare Partners PC
    11770 Bernardo Plaza Court
    Suite 270
    San Diego, CA 92128
    858-485-0554

About Marc Holden, MD

Age:
 42
Gender:
 Male
Education
Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons:
 Medical School
Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS):
 Fellowship
University of California San Diego (UCSD):
 Internship
University of California San Diego (UCSD):
 Residency
NPI
1861747396
