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Mariam Gheissari, DO

4.8

227 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Mariam Gheissari, DO

The Sharp Experience means offering a supportive network of care for the whole family. I chose a career in medicine to foster healthy communities by championing preventative medicine. I believe in supporting my patients and their families through new or challenging diagnoses and engaging in the practice of life-long learning. I believe in a patient-centered approach to medicine, which offers compassionate and judgment-free care. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking our beautiful national parks, practicing yoga, art museums, and spending time with my husband and son.

Age: 37
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Community Memorial Health System: Internship
Community Memorial Health System: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265052633

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mariam Gheissari, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

227 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

4.6

I forgot a few problems since I have a lot of issues.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

I have become healthier since being with Doctor Gheissari DO.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

4.0

Dr. Ghessari was great. Very knowledgeable and friendly. I expressed multiple concerns since I had not seen a Dr. In over a year and half and she addressed all my concerns promptly and we came up with a game plan to take care of all of my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. Gheiissari, is by far the best GP I have had since I have been with Sharp. She takes the time to explain my condition and all my options and I feel like she truly cares about me and has my best interest.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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