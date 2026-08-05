Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Mariam Gheissari, DO
The Sharp Experience means offering a supportive network of care for the whole family. I chose a career in medicine to foster healthy communities by championing preventative medicine. I believe in supporting my patients and their families through new or challenging diagnoses and engaging in the practice of life-long learning. I believe in a patient-centered approach to medicine, which offers compassionate and judgment-free care. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking our beautiful national parks, practicing yoga, art museums, and spending time with my husband and son.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265052633
Insurance plans accepted
Mariam Gheissari, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
227 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
4.6
I forgot a few problems since I have a lot of issues.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
I have become healthier since being with Doctor Gheissari DO.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
4.0
Dr. Ghessari was great. Very knowledgeable and friendly. I expressed multiple concerns since I had not seen a Dr. In over a year and half and she addressed all my concerns promptly and we came up with a game plan to take care of all of my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. Gheiissari, is by far the best GP I have had since I have been with Sharp. She takes the time to explain my condition and all my options and I feel like she truly cares about me and has my best interest.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariam Gheissari, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariam Gheissari, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.