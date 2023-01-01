Provider Image

Mariam Gheissari, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
    300 Fir St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

About Mariam Gheissari, DO

Age:
 34
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Community Memorial Health System:
 Internship
Community Memorial Health System:
 Residency
West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
NPI
1265052633
Insurance plans accepted

Mariam Gheissari, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

