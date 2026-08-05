About Mariam Gheissari, DO

The Sharp Experience means offering a supportive network of care for the whole family. I chose a career in medicine to foster healthy communities by championing preventative medicine. I believe in supporting my patients and their families through new or challenging diagnoses and engaging in the practice of life-long learning. I believe in a patient-centered approach to medicine, which offers compassionate and judgment-free care. In my spare time, I enjoy traveling, hiking our beautiful national parks, practicing yoga, art museums, and spending time with my husband and son.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Female



Education West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine : Medical School

Community Memorial Health System : Internship

Community Memorial Health System : Residency



Areas of focus Doctor of osteopathy

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