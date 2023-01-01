Maribel Flores, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Maribel Flores, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center1637 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Maribel Flores, MD
Age:46
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
University of Michigan:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
NPI
1124104815
Insurance plans accepted
Maribel Flores, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maribel Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maribel Flores, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.