Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
601 East 14th Street
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-785-3436
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Maribell Heredia, MD
Education
NPI
1164164737
Insurance plans accepted
Maribell Heredia, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maribell Heredia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.