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Marie P. Shieh, MD

4.9

46 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

858-637-7888

3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego

    3075 Health Center Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-637-7888

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Marie P. Shieh, MD

I see medicine as the interface between humanities and science. It has been the best of both worlds for me. I strive to provide thoughtful, individualized, compassionate and comprehensive care to all my patients. It has been a privilege to be part of my patients' lives. In my spare time, I love to travel, read and walk my dog.

Gender: Female
Languages: Mandarin

Education

Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1245475474

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marie P. Shieh, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

46 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

The drs. are very nice and patient always explaining everything to me I will miss her my next appt. will be next year all are well with me.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

She is a good doctor, very gentle, she listen me and explain very thoroughly.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

I look forward to spending time w/Dr. S. she is truly interested in my care, health and she LISTENS, and doesn't interrupt or rush you.

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

4.0

Always good.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Marie P. Shieh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.