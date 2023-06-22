Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego3075 Health Center Drive
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
About Marie Shieh, MD
I see medicine as the interface between humanities and science. It has been the best of both worlds for me. I strive to provide thoughtful, individualized, compassionate and comprehensive care to all my patients. It has been a privilege to be part of my patients' lives. In my spare time, I love to travel, read and walk my dog.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Scripps Clinic Medical Group:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Breast cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
She take care me very good.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shieh is so knowledgeable & communicates this knowledge without talking down, yet explains everything so well. She is amazing.
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Shieh was very mindful and thorough with her care. I was really impressed with how nice she is it was like I already knew her. She didn't rush and genuinely seemed like she cared.
Verified PatientApril 6, 2023
5.0
She is outstanding.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Marie Shieh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marie Shieh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
