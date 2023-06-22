About Marie Shieh, MD

I see medicine as the interface between humanities and science. It has been the best of both worlds for me. I strive to provide thoughtful, individualized, compassionate and comprehensive care to all my patients. It has been a privilege to be part of my patients' lives. In my spare time, I love to travel, read and walk my dog.

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Internship

Virginia Commonwealth University : Medical School

University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

Scripps Clinic Medical Group : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



