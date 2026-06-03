The power of positivity when living with brain cancer
Robert Anaya never suspected that his severe headaches were a symptom of a brain tumor.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego
3075 Health Center Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92123
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I see medicine as the interface between humanities and science. It has been the best of both worlds for me. I strive to provide thoughtful, individualized, compassionate and comprehensive care to all my patients. It has been a privilege to be part of my patients' lives. In my spare time, I love to travel, read and walk my dog.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1245475474
Marie P. Shieh, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
4.9
46 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
The drs. are very nice and patient always explaining everything to me I will miss her my next appt. will be next year all are well with me.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
She is a good doctor, very gentle, she listen me and explain very thoroughly.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
I look forward to spending time w/Dr. S. she is truly interested in my care, health and she LISTENS, and doesn't interrupt or rush you.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
4.0
Always good.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marie P. Shieh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marie P. Shieh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Marie P. Shieh, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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