Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Paradise Family Health Center
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 207
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-475-4575
Fax: 619-472-4530
Pediatrics in Paradise
1741 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 107
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Get directions
619-482-1700
Fax: 619-482-1728
Care schedule
Paradise Family Health Center
655 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
Pediatrics in Paradise
1741 Eastlake Pkwy
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Mariles F. Valencia, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275541625
Insurance plans accepted
Mariles F. Valencia, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariles F. Valencia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariles F. Valencia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.