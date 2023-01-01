Mariles Valencia, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Paradise Family Health Center655 Euclid Ave
Suite 207
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Paradise Family Health Center1741 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 107
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Get directions
Care schedule
Paradise Family Health Center655 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
Paradise Family Health Center1741 Eastlake Pkwy
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Mariles Valencia, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Clarian Methodist Hospital:Residency
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275541625
Insurance plans accepted
Mariles Valencia, MD, accepts 28 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mariles Valencia, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
