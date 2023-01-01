Marin Nishimura, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Marin Nishimura, MD
Learn more about Dr. Nishimura at zavaromd.com
Age:37
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Japanese
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1003243262
Insurance plans accepted
Marin Nishimura, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
