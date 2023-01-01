Provider Image

Marin Nishimura, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    300 S Pierce St
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-668-4700

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Marin Nishimura, MD

Learn more about Dr. Nishimura at zavaromd.com
Age:
 37
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Japanese
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, Davis:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1003243262

Insurance plans accepted

Marin Nishimura, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marin Nishimura, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.