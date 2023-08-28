Provider Image

Mark Boiskin, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

858-558-8150
Fax: 858-346-1024

9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 312
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-558-8150
    Fax: 858-346-1024

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Mark Boiskin, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Afrikaans, Arabic, English, Russian, Spanish

Education

University of Alberta: Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
University of Stellenbosch (South Africa): Medical School
University of Alberta: Residency

NPI

1437154143

Patient Portal

Connect with Mark Boiskin, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Mark Boiskin, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Guardian Angel recognitions

Mark Boiskin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Boiskin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.