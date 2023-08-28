Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 312
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
858-558-8150
Fax: 858-346-1024
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mark Boiskin, MD
Education
NPI
1437154143
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Mark Boiskin, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Boiskin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Boiskin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mark Boiskin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mark Boiskin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.