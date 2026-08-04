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Marsha W. Blount, MD

4.8

237 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Marsha W. Blount, MD

I enjoy being a patient advocate and providing thorough and compassionate care.

Age: 56
In practice since: 2000
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Blunt

Education

Sharp Family Medical Center: Residency
Sharp Family Medical Center: Internship
University of North Carolina: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1710174693

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marsha W. Blount, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

237 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

The only reason I wouldn't recommend is her availability is already difficult. Perhaps that's the selfish response but it's honest.

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

She was the beat

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

This was my first visit to see Dr. Blount. I was very impressed by her addressing my records and concerns she had regarding my health. She answered my questions and made me feel like I had a voice. Dr. Blount is definitely a physician I would recommend as a primary care physician. I am glad to have found someone who truly shows compassion and addresses the patients needs and concerns.

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr. Blount always listen on any concerns I have and address them appropriately

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.