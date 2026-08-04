The only reason I wouldn't recommend is her availability is already difficult. Perhaps that's the selfish response but it's honest.

Verified Patient June 19, 2026 5.0

This was my first visit to see Dr. Blount. I was very impressed by her addressing my records and concerns she had regarding my health. She answered my questions and made me feel like I had a voice. Dr. Blount is definitely a physician I would recommend as a primary care physician. I am glad to have found someone who truly shows compassion and addresses the patients needs and concerns.