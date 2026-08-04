Marsha W. Blount, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Marsha W. Blount, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Marsha W. Blount, MD
I enjoy being a patient advocate and providing thorough and compassionate care.
Education
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1710174693
Insurance plans accepted
Marsha W. Blount, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
The only reason I wouldn't recommend is her availability is already difficult. Perhaps that's the selfish response but it's honest.
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
She was the beat
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
This was my first visit to see Dr. Blount. I was very impressed by her addressing my records and concerns she had regarding my health. She answered my questions and made me feel like I had a voice. Dr. Blount is definitely a physician I would recommend as a primary care physician. I am glad to have found someone who truly shows compassion and addresses the patients needs and concerns.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Blount always listen on any concerns I have and address them appropriately
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marsha W. Blount, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marsha W. Blount, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.