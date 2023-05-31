Marsha Blount, MD
Marsha Blount, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Marsha Blount, MD
I enjoy being a patient advocate and providing thorough and compassionate care.
Age:53
In practice since:2000
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Blunt
Languages:English
Education
Sharp Family Medical Center:Residency
Sharp Family Medical Center:Internship
University of North Carolina:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
- Weight management
Ratings and reviews
4.8
263 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Awesome
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
I was very satisfied with the call had a follow up call for an appointment in Jan.
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Dr. Blount always listens, always encourages, always gives good advice and recommendations. I wouldn't have stayed under her care otherwise.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Blount is compassionate, careful, open to suggestions, and very observant. Give her a raise. Or some time off, but not when my next appointment is scheduled.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Marsha Blount, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marsha Blount, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
