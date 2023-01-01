Marsha Spitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Marsha Spitzer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Logan Heights Family Health Center1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
Get directions
About Marsha Spitzer, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851323315
Insurance plans accepted
Marsha Spitzer, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marsha Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marsha Spitzer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.