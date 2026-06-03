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Masoom Kandahari, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

951-465-7582

25405 Hancock Avenue
Suite 101
Murrieta, CA 92562

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

562-735-3226

18000 Studebaker Road
Suite 800
Cerritos, CA 90703

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Location and phone

  1. The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

    25405 Hancock Avenue
    Suite 101
    Murrieta, CA 92562
    Get directions

    951-465-7582

  2. The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

    18000 Studebaker Road
    Suite 800
    Cerritos, CA 90703
    Get directions

    562-735-3226

Care schedule

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

25405 Hancock Avenue

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation

18000 Studebaker Road

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Masoom Kandahari, MD

Gender: Male

Education

University of Pittsburgh: Fellowship
Montefiore Hospital: Internship
Sound Shore Medical Center: Residency
All-India Institute of Medical Sciences: Medical School
Yeshiva University - Albert Einstein School of Medicine: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1467448100

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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