Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
25405 Hancock Avenue
Suite 101
Murrieta, CA 92562
Get directions
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
18000 Studebaker Road
Suite 800
Cerritos, CA 90703
Get directions
Care schedule
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
25405 Hancock Avenue
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The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation
18000 Studebaker Road
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Friday
About Masoom Kandahari, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1467448100
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Masoom Kandahari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.