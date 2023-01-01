Provider Image

Masoud Afshar, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Rheumatology and Arthritis Medical Clinic
    960 W San Marcos Blvd
    Suite 210
    San Marcos, CA 92078
    Get directions
    760-736-8091

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Masoud Afshar, MD

Age:
 52
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Saint Mary's Medical Center:
 Internship
Saint Mary's Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Ghazvin University of Medical Sciences:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1225287378

Insurance plans accepted

Masoud Afshar, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Masoud Afshar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.